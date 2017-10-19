SANTA ROSA (KRON) — CAL Fire has developed a new interactive map that allows residents in Sonoma County to find out the status of their homes in the North Bay fires.

By typing in an address, the map will pull up data to indicate whether a structure has been damaged, destroyed, or unaffected by the wildfires.

In the wake of the fires, many residents have not been able to return to areas which have been impacted by fire, and may not know the status of their home.

The Local Assistance Center (LAC) is a resource for individuals with damaged or destroyed property. The LAC is a one-stop shop with critical services for residents who have been impacted by the fires, located at the Press Democrat building in downtown Santa Rosa 427 Mendocino Ave. between Ross and 5th Streets. It opens at 9 a.m., last entry at 6 p.m., daily for at least two weeks.

More Information:

● Sonoma County Emergency Operation Center Hotline: (707) 565-3856

● Santa Rosa Public Information Line: (707) 543-4511

