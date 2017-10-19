Man run over by thief stealing his truck in San Lorenzo

SAN LORENZO (KRON) — A man is fighting for his life after he was run down by a suspect stealing his truck in San Lorenzo early Thursday morning.

The man was warming up his car at around 5:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Via Del Sol, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

When he came back outside, he found a stranger inside his white GMC pickup truck.

The man jumped in front of the truck and yelled, “Stop!”

Deputies said the suspect ran over the truck owner.

The man is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the suspect is on the loose.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to release a photo of the truck, which has a “Back Rack” in the bed and may have front-end damage.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES