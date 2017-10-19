North Bay Firestorm: Santa Rosa residents look for answers during community meeting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — At the height of the North Bay wildfires, some 50,000 people were evacuated from the area.
On Thursday night, some residents are still being kept away from their homes.
Residents came to the meeting looking for answers from fire officials during a community meeting.
They were eager to begin the recovery process.
Many of them were frustrated trying to begin reshaping their lives.
Fire victims began the recovery with paperwork from the federal emergency management agency.
