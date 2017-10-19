Opening statements to begin Monday in Kate Steinle murder trial

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Opening statements will begin Monday in the Kate Steinle shooting trial.

A jury was seated and sworn-in Wednesday.

In 2015, Mexican national Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was arrested for shooting 32-year-old Steinle as she walked on San Francisco’s Pier 14.

He has said the shooting was accidental and has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

The killing has set off a fierce debate about immigration and San Francisco’s sanctuary city policies.

Zarate, an undocumented immigrant, had been taken into custody before the shooting on marijuana charges.

When the charges were dropped, he was released.

