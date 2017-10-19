Oroville Dam repair costs will top $500 million

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, construction crews clear rocks away from Oroville Dam’s crippled spillway in Oroville, Calif. The sudden collapse of spillways at the nation’s highest dam was unique because it came without warning, and the investigation into why that was is sure to change the way big dams are built and run around the world, an independent team searching for explanations into this winter’s near-disaster at Oroville Dam says. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, construction crews clear rocks away from Oroville Dam’s crippled spillway in Oroville, Calif. The sudden collapse of spillways at the nation’s highest dam was unique because it came without warning, and the investigation into why that was is sure to change the way big dams are built and run around the world, an independent team searching for explanations into this winter’s near-disaster at Oroville Dam says. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) – California officials say repair costs at the nation’s tallest dam will be nearly double the original estimate of $275 million.

Department of Water Resources spokeswoman Erin Mellon said Thursday the contract with Kiewit Corp. at 770-foot Oroville Dam will grow to more than $500 million.

Kiewit project director Jeff Petersen said the project has required significantly more excavation and concrete than expected.

The main spillway and emergency spillway suffered significant damage during storms last February, prompting fears of massive flooding. Tens of thousands were evacuated but disaster was averted.

Petersen said the project is on schedule to finish pouring concrete on the main spillway by Nov. 1.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s