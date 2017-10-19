SANTA ROSA (KRON) — All around the fire zone, people are posting thank you messages for first responders who put their lives on the line during the North Bay Firestorm.
But someone with an ax to grind put a damper on that gratitude.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
- SF OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER HIT-AND-RUN
- DOZENS STILL MISSING IN NORTH BAY FIRESTORM
- FIRST RAIN OF THE SEASON TO FALL THURSDAY
- TWO 49ERS HELD AT GUNPOINT IN SF
- NORTH BAY FIRESTORM: DONATION STATION ISSUE
- FIVE-YEAR-OLD’S GRAVE MARKER REPOSSESSED
- INTERACTIVE MAP OF SANTA ROSA FIRE DAMAGE