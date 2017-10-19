OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive on Thursday night with a dramatic 31-30 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders scored the game-winning touchdown with no time left on the clock. This came as the two teams exchanged penalties in the final drives of the game.

KRON4’s Gary Radnich will have highlights during KRON4 News at 9 and 10 p.m.

I will say Marshawn Lynch is loyal. He was very emotional in the tunnel during the final minute of the game. He was shouting “Oh my GOD” — Henry Wofford (@HWoffordKRON4) October 20, 2017

#Raiders game again proves why sports is the best reality show going. WOW. Now come check us out on @kron4news as we track rain in the Bay — Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) October 20, 2017

Stood next to Marshawn Lynch during the winning TD. Said he couldn’t leave his guy’s alone. Went and spent time with family after ejection. — Henry Wofford (@HWoffordKRON4) October 20, 2017

Have not tweeted for a couple of weeks but damn that was a game! #Raiders saved their season!! Carr’s magic returned!!! — Gary Radnich (@KRON4GRadnich) October 20, 2017

