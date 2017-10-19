Raiders win huge game with late touchdown against Chiefs, keep playoff hopes alive

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 19: Jared Cook #87 of the Oakland Raiders is unable to make a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive on Thursday night with a dramatic 31-30 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders scored the game-winning touchdown with no time left on the clock. This came as the two teams exchanged penalties in the final drives of the game.

