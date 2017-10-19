Rescue crews searching for man last seen off San Francisco’s Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rescue crews are searching for a man who was last seen off Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Friday, firefighters said.

He was last seen just after 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

