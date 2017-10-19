Rescue crews searching for man last seen off San Francisco’s Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rescue crews are searching for a man who was last seen off Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Friday, firefighters said.

He was last seen just after 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

#101917SR1 UPDATE SFFD and @USCG rescue teams searching for the reported male last seen an hour ago off Ocean Beach in distress AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/woPRTMiylx — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) October 19, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js