Rescue crews searching for man last seen off San Francisco’s Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rescue crews are searching for a man who was last seen off Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Friday, firefighters said.
He was last seen just after 3:30 p.m.
Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
#101917SR1 UPDATE SFFD and @USCG rescue teams searching for the reported male last seen an hour ago off Ocean Beach in distress AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/woPRTMiylx
— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) October 19, 2017