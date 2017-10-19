San Francisco officer remains in critical condition after hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Officer who was injured in a hit-and-run is still in critical condition Thursday.

Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel was struck by a fleeing suspect’s SUV Wednesday at around 12:20 p.m. on Turk Street in between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.

Officer Lewin-Tankel, who was on a bicycle, was taken to San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent surgery.

The 32-year-old officer remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested by police.

Statement from SFPD on Officer Lewin-Tankel:

Elia Lewin-Tankel, 32 years of age, began his career with the San Francisco Police Department in 2012 and worked at several stations before being permanently assigned to Tenderloin Station in March 2016. Elia chose to be assigned to Tenderloin Police Station which is one of the busiest, most demanding districts, a testament to his dedication to serving the residents of San Francisco.

During his five years with the Department, Elia has been recognized numerous times for outstanding police work. In 2015, Elia was the recipient of SFPD’s Purple Heart Award as the result of an incident in which he was injured as a direct result of actions he took to prevent serious injury or loss of life to members of the community.

Elia is well-liked and respected by all his colleagues and is a valued member of the Department. Elia recently started law school and teaches Jiu Jitsu to others in the department and the community. He also volunteers for many events within the Tenderloin.

The department is working to support Elia’s family and his colleagues. Elia’s family asks, “Everyone to send good energy and prayers for his recovery, which we know will happen, because Elia is a survivor.”

