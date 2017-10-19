SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has released an interactive map of the fire damage to Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says it worked with drone scholars and Mapbox to build the high-resolution map.

“As we saw after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, drones are playing a critical role in imagery collection following historic disasters. Combined with mapping technology, these parties have created a valuable resource to help officials and residents alike survey the damage and begin the process of rebuilding,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INTERACTIVE MAP

