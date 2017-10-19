The World According to Gary: #FakeKlay tricks Warriors fans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about ‘jerseygate’ and #FakeKlay.
LeBron James ripped the back of his jersey after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory against the Boston Celtic Tuesday night.
Nike is now investigating why it happened.
#FakeKlay is the biggest meme of the NBA season so far.
A Klay Thompson impersonator went to the Warriors home opening game Tuesday night.
He tricked fans into thinking he was actually Klay and even took pictures with some people.
