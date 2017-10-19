CONCORD (KRON) — An investigation is underway involving two student-athletes accused of sexually assaulting a Concord high school student.

Authorities arrested two students in connection with the sexual assault, a student from De La Salle High School and a student from another high school in the area.

The alleged off-campus sexual assault happened to a Carondelet High School student.

Carondelet High School sent out a letter to parents acknowledging the incident.

Principal Kevin Cushing said that the student reached out to the school’s personal counselors this week to report this incident.

The school immediately contacted local police and provided support services for her and her family.

“Our personal counselors are working with our student and her family to provide emotional support, and they are available to all students who may wish to discuss their feelings related to sexual assault,” Cushing said.

The Contra Costa COunty Office of the Sheriff said the incident happened late September in unincorporated Walnut Creek.

After investigating, deputies arrested the two suspects Wednesday night. They were booked into Juvenile Hall in Martinez.

De La Salle High School also sent out a letter to the parents acknowledging that investigation.

In the letter, the President’s Cabinet said: “we know very little about the ongoing investigation, and we have not been contacted by the local authorities.”

It continued to say they cannot make a comment on the incident but wanted to make it clear “at De La Salle High School, we expect and demand respect for all persons.”

The names of those involved will not be released since they are minors.

Carondelet Student assembly underway for criminal sex assault investigation involving Student-Athletes @kron4news pic.twitter.com/zycbyzTVFv — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) October 19, 2017

