VIDEO: Could be years before cause of North Bay Firestorm is found

NAPA (KRON) — Investigators say it’s too early to know the cause of the North Bay wildfires, but they are working around the clock to make that determination.

KRON4’s Gabe Slate met with Cal Fire on Thursday to talk about what goes into an investigation of this magnitude and how long it is likely to take.

That is hard to hear, considering these fires burned down 6,000 homes, evacuated 100,000 people, and preliminary estimates put the damage of these fires at a cost of over $1 billion.

Chris Anthony used to be a fire investigator. He is now a division chief for Cal Fire.

He said what caused these fires will determine how long the investigation will take.

So, it could be weeks, months, or even years.

But once they find the source of the fire, that area can become like a crime scene.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

