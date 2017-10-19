SANTA ROSA (KRON) — KRON4 is taking a closer look Thursday night on those North Bay Fires and examining how it was they became so destructive so fast.

Some experts are saying the blazes acted like a hurricane, but instead of water, it was fire swirling around, causing widespread damage.

When the fire hit at Coffey Park, it was whipping around erratically. Officials call it a firewhirl and that whirl was running horizontally, plowing through homes and pushing over cars as if they were toys.

As fire investigators examine how this fire started, KRON4 is learning why it was so violent and vicious, devouring everything in its path.

“At least minimum, 60 miles per hour winds where this fire started, and I understand it increased to 70 and possibly 80 miles per hour, to push this fire from Calistoga to Santa Rosa, and it spread in a matter of hours,” Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said. “That’s it.”

A veteran Cal Fire firefighter with several decades of wildfire experience, McLean laid out the unique qualities of these deadly fires, explaining a lot had to do with the wicked winds and dry conditions feeding the flames, creating something called a fire whirl.

“It was like an eddy, it’s doing this [spinning]. And you cannot predict which direction it’s going to do or what it’s really going to do as far as the fire itself. So, it’s extremely dangerous,” McLean said.

Mclean said the winds also tossed around explosive embers.

“It’s like Leapfrog [a game],” McLean said.

In Coffey Park, there are many cars flipped over resting on their roofs.

McLean says as firewhirls whipped through this neighborhood, it consumed homes in a matter of minutes and pushed over car cars that weighed thousands of pounds.

In some neighborhoods, like off of Fountaingrove, residents reported seeing walls of flames and that homes were burning like a giant blow torch.

“You cannot outrun it,” McLean said.

McLean also said that there was so much radiant heat from these fires that as it approached a home, it was so hot that it could just ignite drapes and then that home would burst into flames.

It’s a really surreal situation.

