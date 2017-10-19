PLACER COUNTY (KRON) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared a video Wednesday of a large black bear wandering the streets of Kings Beach.
The video shows the bear walking down the sidewalk looking into the windows of businesses in the town north of Lake Tahoe.
The Facebook post said it happened Tuesday night.
Deputy Nevins shined a light on the bear and told him to not break into any businesses.
The bear then crossed in front of the deputy’s patrol car and ran off.
