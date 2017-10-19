VIDEO: North Bay Firestorm critter refugees

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — As burned out residents in wine country are beginning to return to their homes and find nothing but ash, there’s the question of what happens to the animals.

Yes, many of the creatures are finding themselves homeless.

But an East Bay woman is giving them temporary homes.

Kim Berry, who runs a shop called Farmyard Darlings, is a new foster mom of sorts–and not of kids, but of orphan critters from the wine country fire.

Two little ponies were rescued from the flames. Kim and a best friend hopped in a pick-up and went north to help out.

So many lost their homes, and at least for now, can’t provide for their furry friends.

So Kim is taking them in and finding temporary homes.

From mini horses to donkeys and goats, even lost llamas, these are the refugees of the wine country firestorm.

They’re finding safe harbor all around the Bay Area thanks to Berry and others like her who are helping out the four-legged friends while their companions are trying desperately to get back on their own two feet.

farmyarddarlings@gmail.com

http://www.farmyarddarlings.com/

