VIDEO REPORT: Wet weather could actually hinder North Bay firefight

By and Published:

 

NAPA (KRON) — Cal Fire is pushing back the date they expect to have the wildfires contained.

Full containment is now expected on Tuesday at the earliest.

Unfortunately, Thursday’s rain might not speed up that timeline.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman talked with Cal Fire about how the wet weather is actually spurring some concerns.

Watch the above video to see Dan’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s