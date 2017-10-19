VIDEO REPORT: Wet weather could actually hinder North Bay firefight

NAPA (KRON) — Cal Fire is pushing back the date they expect to have the wildfires contained.
Full containment is now expected on Tuesday at the earliest.
Unfortunately, Thursday’s rain might not speed up that timeline.
KRON4’s Dan Kerman talked with Cal Fire about how the wet weather is actually spurring some concerns.
Watch the above video to see Dan’s full report.
