Gary’s Mailbag: Do you two watch sports together?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- I appreciate the fact that you never gave up on the Raiders. – J.D.
- I’ve watched and listened to you for years! I think you would be better if you rooted more for our local teams. – Steve
- Do you two watch sports together? I enjoy doing so with my husband. – Mark
- I am watching the Warriors close to see if they are overconfident and fatheaded. – Stan
Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.
