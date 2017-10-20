Interactive Map: 7,700 buildings destroyed in North Bay fires

CALISTOGA, CA - OCTOBER 12: CalFire firefighter Brandon Tolp monitors a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CALISTOGA, CA - OCTOBER 12: CalFire firefighter Brandon Tolp uses a drip torch during a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CALISTOGA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A stairwell smolders as a home burns during the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 12: Wildfire creeps through the forest, down the south side of Dry Creek Canyon, at the Partrick Fire on October 12, 2017 west of Napa, California. Thousands of homes have burned, at least 31 people confirmed killed with hundreds still missing as California wildfires continue to spread out of control. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

CALISTOGA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A CalFire chief runs past burning grass during a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CALISTOGA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A CalFire firefighter uses a hand tool as he monitors a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CALISTOGA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A CalFire firefighter uses a hose to monitor hot spots during a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Television news crews report from the site of the family-owned winery, Signorello Estate, on Napa's Silverado Trail, which was destroyed by the Atlas Fire, on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: The family-owned winery, Signorello Estate, on Napa's Silverado Trail is left ruins by the Atlas Fire on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: The family-owned winery, Signorello Estate, on Napa's Silverado Trail is left in ruins by the Atlas Fire on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 10: Leonard George sprays water on his home as he attempts to protect it from a wildfire on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Fifteen people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 10: A fire breaks out in the hills above a vineyard at the Atlas Fire on October 10, 2017 in Napa, California. Fifteen people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 10: A fire breaks out in the hills above a vineyard at the Atlas Fire on October 10, 2017 in Napa, California. Fifteen people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 10: Smoke from the Atlas Fire is seen in the distance on October 10, 2017 in Napa, California. Fifteen people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 10: A toy car is left scorched in a neighborhood destroyed by fire near Cardinal Newman High School on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, at least 1,500 homes have burned and 11 people have died as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

GLEN ELLEN, CA - OCTOBER 10: A view of the remains of a home that was destroyed by the Nuns Fire on October 10, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. Fifteen people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 10: A neighborhood is left destroyed by fire near Cardinal Newman High School on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, at least 1,500 homes have burned and 11 people have died as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 10: A man retrieves coins from the ruins of his house in a neighborhood destroyed by fire near Cardinal Newman High School on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, at least 1,500 homes have burned and 11 people have died as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 10: Religious statue are seen among fire damaged buildings at Cardinal Newman High School on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, at least 1,500 homes have burned and 11 people have died as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: The family-owned winery, Signorello Estate, on Napa's Silverado Trail is left in ruins by the Atlas Fire on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 09: An out of control wildfire approaches Gundlach Bundschu winery on October 9, 2017 in Sonoma, California. Ten people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 1,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 09: Smoke continues to rise from the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country on October 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Ten people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 1,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 09: Burned lawn chairs sit next to the swimming pool at the Journey's End Mobile Home Park on October 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Ten people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 1,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KENWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 11: Homes are left completely destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Kenwood, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 21 people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: A car destroyed by the Tubbs Fire sits on the street on October 11, 2017 in Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Wine grapes are destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

KENWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 11: Homes are left completely destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Kenwood, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: A vineyard on Napa's Silverado Trail is seen next to land blackened the Atlas Fire on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people were killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Homes are left completely destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: A view of the remains of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 11: The body of a cow that died in the Atlas Fire is seen in Soda Canyon on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: The Tubbs Fire threatens a house on the ouskirts of Santa Rosa on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: A house that was destroyed by the Atlas Fire is seen in Soda Canyon on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 11: A construction site American flag hangs partly melted among houses in Soda Canyon that were destroyed by the Atlas Fire on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people were killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 11: A Mother Mary statue remains standing and nearly unscorched in a forest that burned in the Atlas Fire on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people were killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

KRON4 Viewer: "My view of the PocketFire from across the valley on Canyon Road. 747 fire tanker! Like the cavalry arrived!"

General Vallejo, Sonoma (Picture: Josh Hammitt)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 12: Napa County Sheriff deputies escort people across a barricade to be driven by police officers to pick up important medications or feed animals at their homes effected by the Atlas Fire on October 12, 2017 in Napa, California. Thousands of homes have burned and about two dozen people have been confirmed dead so far as numerous wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: Burned cars sit in front of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A fire hose lays in the street in front of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: An American flag hangs on a car in front of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A Halloween decoration is the only thing left standing in front of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: An overturned car sits in front of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 12: Rippey family sons Mike (L) and Chuck, and daughters Mimi and Liz (R) say a prayer over the spot where their father died, in the ruins of the house of 100-year-old Charles and 98-year-old Sara Rippey who died in the Atlas Fire just after it began, on October 12, 2017 near Napa, California. Thousands homes have burned and two dozen people have been confirmed dead so far as numerous wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A sign thanking firefighters is posted on Highway 12 on October 12, 2017 in Sonoma, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Nuns Fire on October 12, 2017 in Sonoma, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 12: Napa County Sheriff deputies escort people across a barricade to be driven by police officers to pick up important medications or feed animals at their homes effected by the Atlas Fire on October 12, 2017 in Napa, California. Thousands of homes have burned and about two dozen people have been confirmed dead so far as numerous wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A dog stands with people lined up to be driven by police to pick up important medications or feed animals at their homes effected by the Atlas Fire on October 12, 2017 in Napa, California. Thousands of homes have burned and about two dozen people have been confirmed dead so far as numerous wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A Napa County Sheriff's deputy organizes people to be driven by officers to pick up important medications or feed animals at their homes effected by the Atlas Fire on October 12, 2017 in Napa, California. Thousands of homes have burned and about two dozen people have been confirmed dead so far as numerous wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 21 people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 12: Smoke from the Partrick Fire rises behind a vineyard on October 12, 2017 west of Napa, California. Thousands of homes have burned, at least 31 people confirmed killed with hundreds still missing as California wildfires continue to spread out of control. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: PG&E workers work to repair power lines in the Coffey Park neighborhood following the damage caused by the Tubbs Fire on Oct. 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

CALISTOGA, CA - OCTOBER 12: CalFire firefighter Trevor Smith monitors a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 12: Wildfire creeps through the forest, down the south side of Dry Creek Canyon, at the Partrick Fire on October 12, 2017 west of Napa, California. Thousands of homes have burned, at least 31 people confirmed killed with hundreds still missing as California wildfires continue to spread out of control. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

CALISTOGA, CA - OCTOBER 12: Firefighters try to extinguish a house fire during the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CALISTOGA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A firefighter shields his face from smoke while attemtpting to extinguish a house fire during the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Firefighters search through the rubble of a home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood for a strongbox and a wedding ring on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: A downed power line and the remins of a home and a car are seen in the Larkfield-Wikiup neighborhood following the damage caused by the Tubbs Fire on Oct. 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Search and Rescue personnel look for human remains in the Journey's End Mobile Home park following the damage caused by the Tubbs Fire on Oct. 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: A Cal Fire employee surveys damage in the Coffey Park neighborhood caused by the Tubbs Fire on Oct. 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A firefighting helicopter drops water on the Tubbs Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: Cal Fire Air Tanker 89 drops fire retardant during the Oakmont Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: Firefighters set a backfire to protect houses in Adobe Canyon during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A firefighting Coulson C-130 air tanker drops fire retardant near a house during the Oakmont Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A National Guard air tanker drops fire retardant during the Oakmont Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A DC-10 air tanker drops fire retardant at the Oakmont Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A firefighter uses a drip torch to set a backfire to protect houses in Adobe Canyon during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed while many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A firefighter uses a drip torch to set a backfire to protect houses in Adobe Canyon during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed while many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: Firefighters keep watch over a backfire set to protect houses in Adobe Canyon during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed while many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A firefighter uses a drip torch to set a backfire to protect houses in Adobe Canyon during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed while many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A firefighter uses a drip torch to set a backfire to protect houses in Adobe Canyon during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed while many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A backfire is set by firefighters to protect houses in Adobe Canyon smolders near a house during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed while many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A firefighter uses a drip torch to set a backfire to protect houses in Adobe Canyon during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed while many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A backfire is set by firefighters to protect houses in Adobe Canyon burns near a back deck statue during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed while many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A backfire is set by firefighters to protect houses in Adobe Canyon smolders near a house during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed while many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A backfire is set by firefighters to protect houses in Adobe Canyon burns near a back deck statue during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed while many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A firefighter uses a drip torch to set a backfire to protect houses in Adobe Canyon during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed while many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 15: A plume of smoke from the Oakmont fire east of Santa Rosa is seen on Oct. 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 15: Signs supporting first responders and EMS personnel are seen on a crosswalk over Highway 101 on Oct. 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 15: A handmade sign is seen on the fence surrounding a makeshift campground for first responders at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Oct. 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: California National Guardsmen find bones at a fire-devastated home near Mark West Springs Road and Old Redwood Highway on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. After further investigation the bones were thought to be non-human. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: California National Guard troops search burned homes near Mark West Springs Road and Old Redwood Highway on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: California National Guard troops search burned homes near Mark West Springs Road and Old Redwood Highway on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: California National Guard troops search burned homes near Mark West Springs Road and Old Redwood Highway on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: California National Guard troops search burned homes near Mark West Springs Road and Old Redwood Highway on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: Volunteer forensic anthropologist Alexis Boutinn from Sonoma State University, investigates bones found by California National Guardsmen among fire-devastated homes near Mark West Springs Road and Old Redwood Highway on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. The bones are believed to be non-human. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: Volunteer forensic anthropologist Alexis Boutin, from Sonoma State University, and a sheriff deputy investigate bones found by California National Guardsmen among fire-devastated homes near Mark West Springs Road and Old Redwood Highway on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. The bones are believed to be non-human. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: California National Guardsmen find bones at a fire-devastated home near Mark West Springs Road and Old Redwood Highway on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. After further investigation the bones were thought to be non-human. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 15: Karen Curzon salvages her grandmother's China set from the remains of her home in the Coffey Park neighborhood on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Karen, her husband Ed, and their pets escaped unscathed with few belongings, but lost their home of over 20 years. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 15: Margaret Curzon shows her mother Karen a ceramic figurine salvaged from her childhood home in the Coffey Park neighborhood on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Her parents escaped with their pets, but lost their home. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 15: Ed Curzon and his daughter Margaret use sifting trays donated by the Boy Scouts of America to search through the remains of his home for items of emotional importance in the Coffey Park neighborhood on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Ed, his wife Karen, and their pets escaped unscathed with few belongings, but lost their home of over 20 years. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 15: Karen Curzon looks at the destruction caused by the Tubbs Fire as her husband Ed and daughter Margaret use sifting trays donated by the Boy Scouts of America to search through the remains of their home for items of emotional importance in the Coffey Park neighborhood on Oct. 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Ed, Karen, and their pets escaped unscathed with few belongings, but lost their home of over 20 years. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 15: Ed Curzon and his daughter Margaret use sifting trays donated by the Boy Scouts of America to search through the remains of his home for items of emotional importance in the Coffey Park neighborhood on Oct. 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Ed, his wife Karen, and their pets escaped unscathed with few belongings, but lost their home of over 20 years. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 15: Margaret Curzon looks out at the destruction caused by the Tubbs fire while holding items of emotional importance salvaged from her childhood home in the Coffey Park neighborhood on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 15: Ed Curzon carries sifters to search through the remains of his home for items of emotional importance in the Coffey Park neighborhood on Oct. 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Ed, his wife Karen, and their pets escaped unscathed with few belongings, but lost their home of over 20 years. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 14: The ruins of houses destroyed by the Tubbs Fire are seen near Fountaingrove Parkway on October 14, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 14: The Nuns Fire burns through the nightÊon October 14, 2017 close to Kenwood, near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 14: Flames rise behind Ledson Winery on October 14, 2017 in Kenwood, near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 14: Troops from three California National Guard companies search through a fire-devastated neighborhood on October 14, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 14: Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews work to restore power near fire-damaged Cardinal Newman High School on October 14, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 14: Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews work to restore power near a statue of Jesus praying at fire-damaged Cardinal Newman High School on October 14, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 14: A tray of pet food left in the fire-devastated Coffey Park neighborhood appears untouched on October 14, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 14: A woman walks dogs through the fire-devastated Coffey Park neighborhood on October 14, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 14: A lost cat poster is taped to a light pole in the fire-devastated Coffey Park neighborhood on October 14, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 14: A flag is draped on a burned truck in the fire-devastated Coffey Park neighborhood on October 14, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA -OCTOBER 14: A structure burns in the early morning hours on October 14, 2017 in Sonoma, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA -OCTOBER 14: Fire approaches a vineyard in the early morning hours on October 14, 2017 in Sonoma, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 14: Firefighters hose down burning property in the early morning hours on October 14, 2017 in Sonoma, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 14: Property burns in the early morning hours on October 14, 2017 in Sonoma, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 14: A structure burns in the early morning hours on October 14, 2017 in Sonoma, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 14: A truck and property burns in the early morning hours on October 14, 2017 in Sonoma, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 14: A firefighter picks up hose next to a burning structure in the early morning hours on October 14, 2017 in Sonoma, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: The Journey's End mobile home park is seen at sunset on Oct. 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Thirty five people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties.(Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Firefighters walk through the Fountaingrove neighborhood on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Firefighters search through the rubble of a home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood for a strongbox and a wedding ring on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: The sun sets through smoke over the remains of homes in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on Oct. 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: A firefighter pauses for a moment while looking through the rubble of a home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Firefighters search through the remains of a home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood for a strongbox and a wedding ring on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: An empty wheelchair is seen in the remains of the Verenna housing development parking structure in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: The sun sets through smoke over the remains of homes in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Julian and Lisa Corwin carry a neighbor's safe back to the remains of their home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. The Corwins are part of a community email list and as a result of gaining entry to the area they were taking requests from friends and neighbors looking for treasured items. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: The sun sets through smoke over the remains of homes in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Lisa Corwin, center, watches as firefighters search for a strongbox and a wedding ring through the remains of a neighbor's home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Firefighters stand around a safe recovered from the remains of a home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Firefighters search for a strongbox and a wedding ring through the remains of a home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Search and Rescue personnel take a break while searching for human remains in the Journey's End Mobile Home park on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Lisa Corwin (C) speaks to firefighters as they search for a strongbox and a wedding ring through the remains of a neighbor's home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Corwin is part of a community email list and as a result of gaining entry to the area was taking requests from friends and neighbors. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: A firefighter hands a safe to Julian and Lisa Corwin in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Corwin is part of a community email list and as a result of gaining entry to the area was taking requests from friends and neighbors looking for treasured items. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: A firefighter pauses for a moment after looking through the rubble of a home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: A firefighter walks through the remains of the Fountaingrove neighborhood on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Firefighters search through the rubble of a home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood for a strongbox and a wedding ring on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA - OCTOBER 13: A sign is posted outside Cline Cellars on October 13, 2017 in Sonoma, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: A downed power line and the remins of a home and a car are seen in the Larkfield-Wikiup neighborhood following the damage caused by the Tubbs Fire on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Search and Rescue personnel look for human remains in the Journey's End Mobile Home park following the damage caused by the Tubbs Fire on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Search and Rescue personnel look for human remains in the Journey's End Mobile Home park following the damage caused by the Tubbs Fire on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Search and Rescue personnel look for human remains in the Journey's End Mobile Home park following the damage caused by the Tubbs Fire on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Search and Rescue personnel look for human remains in the Journey's End Mobile Home park following the damage caused by the Tubbs Fire on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Search and Rescue personnel look for human remains in the Journey's End Mobile Home park following the damage caused by the Tubbs Fire on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 16: The remains of the Signorello Vineyards estate is seen on October 16, 2017 in Napa, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 16: Melted and broken wine bottles are seen at the remains of the Signorello VIneyard on October 16, 2017 in Napa, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

OAKVILLE, CA - OCTOBER 16: Wildfires are seen on a hillside on October 16, 2017 in Oakville, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

OAKVILLE, CA - OCTOBER 16: Tanker helicopters fight a wildfire on October 16, 2017 in Oakville, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

OAKVILLE, CA - OCTOBER 16: Tanker helicopters fight a wildfire on October 16, 2017 in Oakville, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

OAKVILLE, CA - OCTOBER 16: A tanker helicopter drops water on a wildfire on October 16, 2017 in Oakville, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

OAKVILLE, CA - OCTOBER 16: A tanker helicopter lifts off after refilling with water while fighting a wildfire on October 16, 2017 in Oakville, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

OAKVILLE, CA - OCTOBER 16: Tanker helicopters fight a wildfire on October 16, 2017 in Oakville, California. At least 40 people were killed with many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

OAKVILLE, CA - OCTOBER 16: A handmade sign is seen attached to the Napa Valley welcome sign on October 16, 2017 in Oakville, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

OAK KNOLL, CA - OCTOBER 16: Handmade signs are seen attached to a road closure sign on October 16, 2017 in Oak Knoll, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

GLEN ELLEN, CA - OCTOBER 16: Ron Ekas stands at the front of his street to welcome returning residents after the mandatory evacuation order for Glen Ellen was lifted by authorities on October 16, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

GLEN ELLEN, CA - OCTOBER 16: Ron Ekas jokes with a returning resident after the mandatory evacuation order for Glen Ellen was lifted by authorities on October 16, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

GLEN ELLEN, CA - OCTOBER 16: San Francisco police officers Malek Jisrawi and Sterling Hayes flag down a passing truck at a road closure checkpoint on October 16, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

KENWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 16: A wildfire crests a hill on October 16, 2017 in Kenwood, California. At least 40 people are confirmed dead, dozens are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)