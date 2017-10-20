Interactive Map: 7,700 buildings destroyed in North Bay fires

SANTA ROSA (AP) — Officials have increased their count of buildings destroyed by this month’s wildfires to 7,700.
The new figure provided Friday is up from nearly 7,000 on Thursday.
The number has gone up as crews assess damage from the series of fires that broke out on Oct. 8 in a large are north of San Francisco in and around the state’s famed wine country in Napa and Sonoma counties.
The fires killed 42 people and one in Sonoma County killed 22 of them, making it the third deadliest fire in California’s history.
California’s insurance commissioner said preliminary estimates of wildfire losses exceed $1 billion and that the figure is expected to rise.
Cal Fire developed an interactive map of Sonoma County that shows the status of their homes in the North Bay fires.
By typing in an address, the map will pull up data to indicate whether a structure has been damaged, destroyed, or unaffected by the wildfires.
Click here to access the map
