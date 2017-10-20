NAPA (KRON) — Napa County officials have released an interactive map of red-tagged and yellow-tagged properties on Friday.

It shows the status of buildings impacted by the North Bay Firestorm.

Here is the description of some terms:

Red Tag– A red-tagged building has been deemed unsafe and should not be occupied as occupancy poses a threat to life safety. Buildings or structures posted with this placard shall not be entered under any circumstance except as authorized in writing by the Napa County Chief Building Official. This placard is not to be used or considered as a demolition order.

Yellow Tag- A yellow-tagged building has been tagged for restrictive use. Damage has occurred and has resulted in some form of restriction for current occupancy. The yellow tag notice will note the type of damage and the restrictions on continued occupancy.

Here is a link to the map: http://napacounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=dbb8b63b15b34e8889fdffbcf663dc53

