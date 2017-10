INTERVIEW: Snow returns to the Sierra

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Snow is back in the Sierra!

Mt. Rose, Homewood Mountain Resort, and Sugar Bowl Resort all saw snow.

Opening day for these resorts is expected to be on Oct. 27, weather permitting.

KRON4 spoke with Kevin Cooper about the snow.

Watch the above video to see the interview.

