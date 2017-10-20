Man accused in fatal South San Jose stabbing may have fled to Mexico

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose man accused of stabbing and killing another man in the city’s south side is on the loose, police said.

The fatal stabbing happened at around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Branham Lane East, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed at least once.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The person killed has been identified as 21-year-old Lucas Gutierrez.

Police identified 20-year-old Devon Bargas as the suspect. Police are still looking for him and say he could have fled to Mexico.

This is the city’s 28th homicide of 2017.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 408-277-5283.

