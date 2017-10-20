MISSING: Berkeley woman considered at risk, suffers from dementia

BERKELEY (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who is considered at risk.

74-year-old Lala Wallace was last seen by here brother, Paul Wallace, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at her home on Stuart St., police said.

Wallace classified as an at-risk missing person due to her dementia.

Police describe her as an African American woman who is 5’5″, 110 lbs, with black hair and black eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red vest, black pants, and carrying a dark colored purse.

Police say she is known to wander off and walk the streets of Berkeley and sometimes Oakland.

She frequents grocery and convenient stores like Berkeley Bowl and Whole Foods.

Wallace does not have a cell phone with her.

If you have information about Wallace’s whereabouts, you can call Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.

