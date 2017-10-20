MISSING: Elderly man with dementia from San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person at risk.

Around 6:50 a.m. Friday, 80-year-old Ke Ngo was last seen at his home in the 1600 block of Enesco Ave. in San Jose.

He is diagnosed with Dementia.

Police describe Ke Ngo as 5 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue/gray coat, blue pants, and slippers.

If located, authorities ask that you call the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-8900 or 911.

