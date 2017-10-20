NASA: Take a walk on Mars in your own living room using virtual reality

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — NASA and Google are teaming up to offer free, virtual space exploration.

Access Mars was released on Thursday. The technology virtually transports users to Mars from anywhere.

It simulates walking on the red planet and provides close-up views of discoveries made by the Curiosity rover.

You can view it on a computer, phone, or through a virtual reality headset.

Visit accessmars.com for more information.

