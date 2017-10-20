Oakland gets new fire chief in wake of fatal warehouse blaze

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nearly a year after a deadly warehouse fire, Oakland has announced a permanent fire chief.

The Northern California city announced Thursday that interim Chief Darin White has been appointed to the post.

He succeeds Teresa Deloach-Reed, who retired in May after coming under pressure from a fire last December at the Ghost Ship warehouse that killed 36 people.

The Fire Department was criticized for failing to conduct annual inspections of the warehouse, which had been illegally converted to living space.

White has 30 years in fire service, including 20 in the local department.

A city statement says that during his nine months as interim chief, White has demonstrated effective management “during some very difficult incidents.”

Those included a shooting that killed an off-duty firefighter and wounded another and a massive fire at an unfinished housing project.

Here is Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s full statement on the hiring:

“We conducted a rigorous national search to find the best Fire Chief for Oakland. We sought a Fire Chief who will be a decisive and highly visible leader with a proven reputation for being accessible, honest, and transparent. A leader who knows our community and will provide exceptional service, and whose inspiring demeanor will continue to move the Oakland Fire Department forward. I am proud to announce that Darin White is that leader, and I am proud to announce his appointment as Oakland’s Fire Chief today.”

City Administrator Sabrina Landreth said this about the Oakland native:

“Finding the right Fire Chief was a high priority, and we engaged in a robust and methodical process to evaluate extraordinary candidates from across the country. This process confirmed that the right Chief for the Oakland Fire Department is a true Oaklander. Chief White grew up in Oakland, graduated from Oakland High School, is raising his family here, understands the dynamics and complexities of Oakland, and continues to live here as a pillar of our community. His strong leadership skills, coupled with his deep knowledge and love for his city, make him the right Chief for the Oakland Fire Department, and I’m proud to welcome him as a permanent addition to my executive management team.”

Chief White will assume his new duties as Oakland’s Fire Chief effective immediately, according to a press release from the City of Oakland.

Mayor Schaaf and City Administrator Landreth are hosting a swearing-in ceremony Friday at 1:00 p.m. at City Hall.

