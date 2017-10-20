Police arrest woman who keeps urinating on BART trains

(Photo Courtesy: Susan Greenlee Edwards)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman who riders claim they’ve seen urinating on BART trains multiple times was arrested by police Friday morning.

BART rider Susan Greenlee Edwards sent pictures of the woman to People Behaving Badly’s Stanley Roberts after watching her urinate at around 5:53 a.m. on the Pittsburg-Bay line heading into San Francisco.

Edwards told Roberts that this was the second time she has seen this happen during her morning commute.

After Roberts posted the pictures, BART officials said they have been working with riders to identify the individual.

BART Police took her into custody for a no-bail warrant shortly afterward.

Police credited riders for helping make the arrest saying, “This is an example of how our riders can help us keep BART safe and clean! BPD was alerted and responded. Great team work.”

