Police: Man in “Peter Pan” hat robs woman with rock in Berkeley park

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman with a rock and stealing her purse Thursday in a park near U.C. Berkeley.
Around 12:00 p.m., the victim was in People’s Park when the suspect struck her in the head with a rock and stole her purse, police said.
The victim went to a nearby hospital for treatment and reported the incident to U.C. Berkeley Police later in the evening.
She has no affiliation to U.C. Berkeley, police said.
Police describe the suspect as “a white man in his 30’s, about 6-feet tall, red beard, wearing a ‘Peter Pan’ style hat and a blue hooded sweatshirt.”
If you have any information about this crime, police ask that you contact:
University of California Police Department
Criminal Investigation Bureau
(510) 642-0472 / 8AM–5PM / during business hours, except holidays
(510) 642-6760 / All other times
