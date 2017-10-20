Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch suspended 1 game for unsportsmanlike conduct

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 19: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders is restrained after coming off the bench and shoving a referee during a scrum with the Kansas City Chiefs in their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. Lynch was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has been suspended one game without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct in Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders ended up winning the game 31-30 with no time left on the clock.

