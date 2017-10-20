OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has been suspended one game without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct in Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders ended up winning the game 31-30 with no time left on the clock.

KRON4’s Gary Radnich will have more at 5 p.m. on KRON4 News.

Here is the full statement from the NFL:

