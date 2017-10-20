Small plane crashes at San Carlos airport

By Published:

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — A small plane has crashed at the San Carlos airport on Friday night, officers said.

The pilot suffered minor injuries, the San Mateo County Sheriff said.

People are being asked to avoid the area as the NTSB investigates.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

