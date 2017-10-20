Small plane crashes at San Carlos airport

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — A small plane has crashed at the San Carlos airport on Friday night, officers said.
The pilot suffered minor injuries, the San Mateo County Sheriff said.
People are being asked to avoid the area as the NTSB investigates.
NEWS: Small plane crash with minor injuries at @CityofSanCarlos airport please avoid the area for @NTSB investigation. pic.twitter.com/vawuicj26x
— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) October 21, 2017
