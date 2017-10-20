The World According to Gary: Raiders wild win over Chiefs comes with setback

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about Marshawn Lynch getting ejected in the Raiders nail-biting 31-30 victory over the Chiefs.
In one of the most thrilling, yet strange endings to a regular season NFL game, the Raiders barely escaped their fifth straight loss.
On their fourth play with zero time on the game clock, Oakland cashed in with a clutch Crabtree touchdown to tie Kansas City.
The Tavecchio extra point sealed the deal, and the Raiders stay in the play-off conversation.
The win however, comes with a set-back.
Marshawn Lynch went “Beastmode” on the wrong person, causing him to be thrown out of the game.
Further suspension seems eminent for the 31-year-old running back.
Fans loved seeing him sneak into the stands and had a blast riding with him on BART after the game, but Gary wonders, at what point is he too much of a distraction?
He and Darya discuss in today’s edition of Gary’s World.
