The World According to Gary: Raiders wild win over Chiefs comes with setback

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about Marshawn Lynch getting ejected in the Raiders nail-biting 31-30 victory over the Chiefs.

In one of the most thrilling, yet strange endings to a regular season NFL game, the Raiders barely escaped their fifth straight loss.

On their fourth play with zero time on the game clock, Oakland cashed in with a clutch Crabtree touchdown to tie Kansas City.

The Tavecchio extra point sealed the deal, and the Raiders stay in the play-off conversation.

The win however, comes with a set-back.

Marshawn Lynch went “Beastmode” on the wrong person, causing him to be thrown out of the game.

Further suspension seems eminent for the 31-year-old running back.

Fans loved seeing him sneak into the stands and had a blast riding with him on BART after the game, but Gary wonders, at what point is he too much of a distraction?

He and Darya discuss in today’s edition of Gary’s World.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES