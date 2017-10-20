Thieves steal car, get it stuck on rock in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — Thieves stole a car from Hayward on Friday morning and managed to get it stuck on a rock in Concord, police said.
The car was found stuck near Welch Court and Olivera Road.
The suspects ran away from the scene and are still at large.
The owner got the car back.
- SF OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER HIT-AND-RUN
- DOZENS STILL MISSING IN NORTH BAY FIRESTORM
- FIRST RAIN OF THE SEASON TO FALL THURSDAY
- TWO 49ERS HELD AT GUNPOINT IN SF
- NORTH BAY FIRESTORM: DONATION STATION ISSUE
- FIVE-YEAR-OLD’S GRAVE MARKER REPOSSESSED
- INTERACTIVE MAP OF SANTA ROSA FIRE DAMAGE