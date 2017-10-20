Thieves steal car, get it stuck on rock in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — Thieves stole a car from Hayward on Friday morning and managed to get it stuck on a rock in Concord, police said.

The car was found stuck near Welch Court and Olivera Road.

The suspects ran away from the scene and are still at large.

The owner got the car back.

