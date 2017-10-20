North Bay’s Tubbs Fire becomes most destructive wildfire in California’s history

By Published: Updated:
SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: A downed power line and the remins of a home and a car are seen in the Larkfield-Wikiup neighborhood following the damage caused by the Tubbs Fire on Oct. 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Tubbs Fire has become the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history, according to Cal Fire.

The Tubbs Fire started on Oct. 8 near Calistoga in Napa County and swept southwest into the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa.

The fire destroyed 5,300 structures and has burned 36,432 acres.

It is responsible for the destruction of areas in Santa Rosa like Coffey Park and Journey’s End mobile home park.

Three other North Bay fires also made Cal Fire’s most destructive wildfires in the history of California.

Overall, officials said the North Bay fires have destroyed 8,400 structures.

Fire damage assessment is nearly done, according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman, but the number will rise as the workers get to areas that have been difficult for them to reach.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s