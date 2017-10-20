SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Tubbs Fire has become the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history, according to Cal Fire.

The Tubbs Fire started on Oct. 8 near Calistoga in Napa County and swept southwest into the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa.

The fire destroyed 5,300 structures and has burned 36,432 acres.

It is responsible for the destruction of areas in Santa Rosa like Coffey Park and Journey’s End mobile home park.

Three other North Bay fires also made Cal Fire’s most destructive wildfires in the history of California.

Overall, officials said the North Bay fires have destroyed 8,400 structures.

Fire damage assessment is nearly done, according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman, but the number will rise as the workers get to areas that have been difficult for them to reach.

4 fires that started on Oct. 8th now rank on CA’s Top 20 most destructive list. #TubbsFire is now the most destructive in CA's state history pic.twitter.com/SuZAsceeLt — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 20, 2017

