VIDEO: Armed robbers shoot El Cerrito liquor store clerk

EL CERRITO (KRON) — Armed robbers shot an El Cerrito liquor store clerk in the stomach on Friday night, police said.
The shooting happened at around 8:32 p.m. at Atlas Liquors, located at 11382 San Pablo Avenue.
Police are looking for the two suspects, who made off with cash.
The clerk is a 49-year-old man, who was shot in his lower body.
The victim is recovering at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek. He is expected to survive.
The suspects are both black men.
One has a thin build, is 6 feet tall, and he was wearing a light-colored sweatsuit. The other has a medium build, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was wearing a dark jacket and white jeans.
The suspect car is a black newer model four-door sedan.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (510)-215-4400.
