VIDEO: First lady donates inaugural gown to Smithsonian

Video courtesy of CNN

WASHINGTON (AP) – Melania Trump is putting her personal style in the first lady history books.

At a ceremony Friday, Mrs. Trump officially donated her inaugural gown to the First Ladies Collection at the Smithsonian Institution.

The vanilla silk, off-the-shoulder gown will be added to the exhibit that features dresses worn by Jacqueline Kennedy, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama and others.

Mrs. Trump said she worked with designer Herve Pierre on the gown, which featured a slit skirt, ruffled accent trim from the neckline to the hem and a claret ribbon around the waist.

She said Pierre had just two weeks to produce the gown, which “exceeded my expectations.”

Mrs. Trump said she hoped the dress was “one of the many great beginnings to our family’s history here.”

