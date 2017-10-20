SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A little girl loses her prosthetic legs in the North Bay firestorm, and the cost for her single mom to replace them will be in the thousands.

However, thanks to the generosity of the company that manufactures her prosthetic limbs, the child received new prosthetic running blades on Friday. In fact, KRON4 was there when she got them.

Lilly Biagini is back on the move in her new prosthetic blades.

“I am super, super, super, super, super excited,” Biagini said.

The 9-year-old Santa Rosa resident lost her prosthetic limbs when her grandparents’ home burned down in the North Bay firestorm.

“That’s what’s left, just a concrete post,” Lilly’s mother Jessica said.

Lilly lived at the now burned-down home with her mom Jessica.

“Our home, my parent’s home burned down and inside of it was all of Lilly’s equipment, including her prosthetic limbs and her wheelchair,” Biagini said.

But generosity helped Lilly and her family.

“So we just made her a new set of legs and given them to her in September,” Hanger Clinic spokeswoman Paula O’ Rourke said.

However, when the people at the Hanger Clinic in San Francisco learned about what happened to Lilly, they jumped in to help.

“We gave her her legs for free,” O’ Rourke said. “We gave her new legs. She was born with a complexed medical condition called arthrogryposis. It is a complication with the joints. They don’t bend. They don’t move properly.”

As a result, Lilly had her legs surgically removed.

The Hanger Clinic replaced them and now has replaced again.

“They are super awesome,” Lilly said. “They are like my extended family.”

And they came at the right time.

“Yeah, I wanted my legs back for my birthday,” Lilly said.

