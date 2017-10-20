VIDEO: Napa hotel shows wine country resilience with block party event

NAPA (KRON) — There is plenty of spirit in Napa Valley, and we’re not talking about the wine!

Despite facing nearly two weeks of fire devastation, Andaz Napa Hotel in Napa Valley is finding ways to keep the community going strong.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes spoke with Jefferey Miller from Andaz Napa Friday morning.

Miller tells her the hotel is throwing a block party event to help “energize the downtown market.”

He wants to get the good word out that “Napa Valley spirit is strong and that we’re open for business.”

The event will be at the hotel located at 1450 1st St. from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday.

There will be special prices, such as $5 cocktails.

Miller says it’s not about the money, it’s about getting together as a community.

“We’re gonna get through this as a family,” he said.

An added bonus – Some of the block party proceeds will be donated to local animal shelters who took care of animals during the wildfires.

Miller encourages people from all across the Bay Area to come up and enjoy some fabulous wine, weather, and spirit!

