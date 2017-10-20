SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The Santa Rosa community is coming together Friday night to honor the victims of the massive North Bay Firestorm.
And this comes as many people are returning home to neighborhoods that have been devastated by the most destructive fires in state history.
The neighborhood held a vigil to remember the loved ones lost, and they were able to show support for those who are facing an uncertain future.
Watch the above video to see Charles’ full report.
