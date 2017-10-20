VIDEO: Santa Rosa resident finds baby photo, older photo in Coffey Park rubble, looking for owners

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — So many people lost so much in the North Bay Firestorm.

On Friday night, we’re hoping to track down someone whose photos were found not far from Coffey Park in Santa Rosa.

The two photos were found outside a home near Peterson Lane.

A baby photo and another older photo were found, both charred, but they did survive the fire.

The person who found the photos believes they were blown away from Coffey Park.

If you recognize whom these photos might belong to, contact KRON4 through the KRON4 mobile app.

There is a Report It tab you can use, and we will try to help get these items back to the owner.

