VIDEO: Some Santa Rosa residents allowed home to assess fire damage

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — People who live in three of the hardest hit sections of Santa Rosa will be allowed to return Friday to see the damage from the North Bay firestorm.

From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., residents of Orchard Park, Journey’s End and the Coffey Park neighborhood can return for the first time since the fires broke out on Oct. 8.

Will Tran is in Coffey Park this morning.

He says the entry to these neighborhoods is being strictly vetted by authorities.

This controlled entry is designed to allow only residents into their neighborhoods, so they can have private time to assess the damage and grieve.

Only home-owners are allowed in the area.

A drivers licence or some other form of government identification must be provided to enter one of these neighborhoods.

The military is assisting Santa Rosa police in this lock-down that includes at least three check points.

Firefighters also remain in the area just in case any hot spots flare up.

Tomorrow, people in the mobile home parks can go back without restrictions, but Coffey Park remains blocked off for home owners only until Sunday.

