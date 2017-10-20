SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Residents return to ruins, as for the first time, many are being allowed back into devastated North Bay neighborhoods.

This as we learn the toll of destruction has risen.

About 8,400 homes and structures have been burned. And on Friday night, over a week since the fire started, many people are still under evacuation orders and unable to go home.

That includes the Mark West Springs Road area of Santa Rosa.

Neighbors there gathered at a town hall meeting on Friday night. They want to know when they will get back in and how the rebuilding process works.

The Mark West Springs road neighborhood in northeast Santa Rosa got hit hard.

Hundreds of homes burned down there. It looks just like Coffey Park.

You have not heard about it as much because it’s still evacuated. It’s hard, even for members of the press to get it.

Its roads are narrow and PG&E is doing a lot of repair work for the area.

It was standing room only at the meeting on Friday night.

People wanted to know. When will they get back in?

The schools that are still standing will resume Oct. 30.

For the homes that are not salvageable, FEMA and Cal OES need to clean out the property before people can rebuild.

People wanted to know that their homes are safe. And we’ve all heard about the looting.

The sheriff’s office said it is their priority to keep looters out.

They have made several arrests and are shocked by how creative the thieves are getting.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES