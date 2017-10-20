SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The instances of hate speech and racist graffiti appear to more and more commonplace than in past years–even here in the Bay Area.

It has happened again, this time in San Francisco’s Financial District.

Dr. Jeff Cox says he was the first African-American dentist to set up shop in San Francisco’s financial district.

That was 25 years ago. Since then, he’s had no trouble–that is until now.

“It’s stunning at first,” Dr. Cox said. “It’s a little bit of a shock because you feel it’s not necessarily a San Francisco type of thing that you would see.”

Employees arriving at work Thursday morning saw the slurs on the front window of his Pine Street office–a swastika, followed by the N-word, and then the word “die.”

“I don’t take it personally and it doesn’t anger me,” Dr. Cox said. “Very disappointing though that there are people like that.”

His staff immediately took photos and then wiped the graffiti away before patients arrived.

Cox says as surprising as it is to see this in San Francisco, it is understandable given the current political climate nationally.

“The bigots are becoming emboldened in today’s society and frankly I feel a little sorry for whoever would use such a vile word with little regard for the beautiful diversity of humanity,” Dr. Cox said.

