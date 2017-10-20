Warriors’ Klay Thompson pledges to donate $1,000 per point to North Bay wildfire relief

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Warriors’ star Klay Thompson wants to help those affected by the wildfires in the North Bay.

Thompson announced on Twitter that he will donate $1,000 for every point he scores during the Warriors’ next three home games.

“As we all know, Northern Califonia has been tragically affected by these wildfires these past few weeks,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

He is also encouraging others to donate as well. You can join him by pledging an amount here: pledgeit.org/klay

“Let’s stick together because a lot of loved ones and families have been displaced and lost from these terrible events,” Thompson said. “But we can build this thing back up.”

The series of fires that broke out in Sonoma and Napa counties on Oct. 8 have destroyed more than 8,000 structures and have killed 42 people.

