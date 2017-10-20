Young girl struck by hit-and-run driver in Oakland

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — A young girl was struck around 1:25 p.m. on the 900 Block OF East 15th St. in Oakland on Friday afternoon, police said.

It is an active investigation.

Police have arrested someone in connection.

No other details have been made available by police.

