20-year-old man shot in Concord fighting for his life

CONCORD (KRON) — Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Concord that left a man in critical condition.

It happened Saturday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Arch Court.

Once at the scene, officers found a 20-year-old man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The shooter is on the loose.

