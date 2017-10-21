5-acre fire at San Jose golf course under control

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose firefighters contained a 5-acre blaze at the Santa Teresa Golf Club on Saturday.

The fire was reported at around 5:53 p.m. Thirty firefighters were on-scene

No structures are threatened. The fire is under control, and crews are working on hot spots and getting it put out.

Crews anticipate being on the scene for another 2 hours.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES