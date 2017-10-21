5-acre fire at San Jose golf course under control

By and Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose firefighters contained a 5-acre blaze at the Santa Teresa Golf Club on Saturday.

The fire was reported at around 5:53 p.m. Thirty firefighters were on-scene

No structures are threatened. The fire is under control, and crews are working on hot spots and getting it put out.

Crews anticipate being on the scene for another 2 hours.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s