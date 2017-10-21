SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One of San Francisco’s busiest roads is off-limits to the public this weekend as crews work to stabilize a hillside that has been prone to rockslides in the past.

O’Shaughnessy Boulevard, across from Glen Canyon Park, was shut down Saturday morning.

And crews want to take care of the problem before the rain comes.

Tethered along the hillside above O’Shaughnessy Boulevard, specialized private contractors, working under the direction of the San Francisco Department of Public Works, hammer away at boulders and loose rock, stabilizing an area that in January partially came crumbling down, accelerated by the winter rains.

“They do a fabulous job,” neighbor Adrian Kelly said.

Kelly has lived in the Glen Park neighborhood for 25 years.

And he says this unstable cliff has been a concern of his for quite some time.

“If we have a bad winter, it scales off,” Kelly said. “So the rocks kind of peel off–the loose ones–and they go straight down O’Shaughnessy Boulevard.”

Electronic billboards are set up on the streets surrounding Glen Canyon Park, leading up to O’Shaughnessy, alerting drivers about a detour.

Muni buses also re-routed while the work is being done.

Rachel Gordon, with the Department of Public Works, says the estimated cost of this project is $120,000.

“This is really temporary fixes for the hillside,” Gordon said. “Next year, next spring, we’re hoping to go in there and to do a more extensive permanent fix, which will be more hillside stabilization. This is chert, it is vulnerable to falling down the hillside.”

Crews are working ahead of schedule, getting most of the heavy lifting done.

Now, they’re just finishing up chipping up some of the rock and cleaning the area up.

And by the early afternoon, the road was re-opened to the public.

This is well before the original goal of 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Hillside stabilization proj. along O’Shaughnessy Blvd. in #SF going well. Road could re-open before 7pm Sunday. Boulders removed @kron4news pic.twitter.com/6l9nedQx04 — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) October 21, 2017

