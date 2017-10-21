SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Evacuated Glen Ellen residents are starting to return home after the North Bay Firestorm devastated the North Bay earlier this month.

Although residents can go home, there will be an increased police presence in the neighborhood.

The following roads are now open:

Dunbar Road at Hwy. 12 (no access to Henno Road)

Sylvia Road between Hwy. 12 and Dunbar Road (and associated cross streets)

Trinity Road both north and south of Hwy. 12 (Hwy. 12 remains open to through traffic)

Warm Springs Road at Henno Road (no access to Henno Road)

O’Donnell Lane at Arnold Drive

London Ranch Road at Arnold Drive

Chauvet Road at Arnold Drive

Hill Road at Arnold Drive

Warm Springs Road from Sonoma Mountain Road to Lakeside/Wake Robin Road, allowing access to Jack London Estates. This area cannot be accessed from Glen Ellen, but can be accessed via Sonoma Mountain Road or Warm Springs Road from Kenwood.

Sonoma Developmental Center remains closed subject to their reopening process. Arnold Drive is open to through traffic.

Arnold Drive is now open.

If you want to check if your address is evacuated, click here: https://tinyurl.com/centrallnuevacs.

