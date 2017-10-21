In Studio: Bay Area make-up artist shares spooky Halloween tricks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — North Bay Makeup Artist Elise Bigley usually keeps busy working on movies, weddings, special events and offering makeup tutorials.

But she says from late August to October she is busier than usual.

Elise is known for creating Halloween special effects makeup.

Elise shared tips and tutorials with KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez to create exciting, Halloween-inspired looks for children and adults.

She says many of the examples she showed and discussed are appropriate for viewers of any skill level.

Bigley’s work has been featured in films and print publications as well as on the runway.

In addition, she is a full-time mother of two and full-time operator of a business that she built from the ground up.

As the mother of two young girls, Elise gave advice to parents for their children (and adults alike) and keep it on the less scary side.

