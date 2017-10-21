In Studio: Bay Area psychologist discusses issues with gun control focus in wake of Vegas massacre

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Oct. 1, 2017, 58 people were killed and 546 injured after gunman Stephen Paddock fired into a crowd of concert-goers from the 37th floor of Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Shortly after the shooting, the deadliest in modern United States history, psychologist Dr. Will Courtenay joined KRON4 to discuss issues that exist in the gun control conversation.

Dr. Courtenay, “The Men’s Doc,” is an internationally recognized expert in helping boys, men and fathers as a psychotherapist, distinguished author, and researcher.

The American Psychological Association calls him, “a leading psychologist in the field of masculinity.”

While talking with KRON4’s Marty Gonazlez, he discusses the problems with jumping to blame gun control after a mass shooting:

The focus on semiautomatic and automatic weapons, as well as “bump stocks,” will not fix gun violence because they’re not the problem

Nearly 100 people killed by guns each day and 2/3 are suicides. Most suicides and murders are committed using a handgun.

The second problem is that any effective answer to gun violence needs to begin with a question about gender.

Gun violence = male violence: nearly 9 of 10 people killed by guns are male; more than 9 of 10 murderers are male; nearly 9 of 10 suicides by gun are male.

Many of these men are suffering, e.g., most men who commit suicide are depressed.

For more detailed elaboration and advice from Dr. Courtenay, watch the interview in the video above.

Dr. Courtenay is the Founding Editor of the International Journal of Men’s Health, and author of Dying to Be Men (Routledge, 2011).

He received his Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley and has served on the clinical faculty in the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and the University of California, San Francisco, Medical School.



You may have heard or seen him before, as he appears nationally on radio and television – including CNN, Good Morning America, World News, Fox News, ABC News, NBC News – and seen in print – including NY Times, LA Times, Wall Street Journal, U.S. News & World Report, NPR, Newsweek, USA Today, and Chicago Tribune.

Dr. Courtenay is also a contributor to Esquire Magazine.



